Wild vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - December 8
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) at Rogers Place on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Bogosian
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Wild vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Minnesota has allowed 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.
- Their -8 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 79 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Wild vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-185)
|Wild (+150)
|6.5
