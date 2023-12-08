Player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Friday's over/under for Towns is 21.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 21.8.

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Towns has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 25.5-point total set for Anthony Edwards on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Friday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.4 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average of 12.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Bane is averaging 25.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

