The Drake Bulldogs (5-3) play the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (76.4).

When it scores more than 76.4 points, North Dakota State is 3-0.

Drake has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 81.3 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.0 the Bison give up.

Drake has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

When North Dakota State gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison give up.

The Bison's 40.9 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Abbie Draper: 8.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Avery Koenen: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG% Abby Krzewinski: 7.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Dakota State Schedule