Friday's contest at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) squaring off against the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-67 win, as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Bison's most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 91-68 win against Mayville State.

North Dakota State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

North Dakota State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 79, North Dakota State 67

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Bison captured their best win of the season, a 67-60 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 261) in our computer rankings.

The Bison have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

North Dakota State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 261) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 318) on December 1

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Abbie Draper: 8.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Avery Koenen: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG% Abby Krzewinski: 7.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing (270th in college basketball).

