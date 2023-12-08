The Minnesota Timberwolves, Nickeil Alexander-Walker included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 102-94 win against the Spurs, Alexander-Walker totaled seven points.

In this article we will look at Alexander-Walker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.7 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 11.5 13.5 PR -- 8.9 11 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.8



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Alexander-Walker has made 2.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 111.4 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies give up 25.4 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 34 9 1 3 2 0 1

