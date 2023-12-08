The Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Reid, in his last showing, had 15 points and nine rebounds in a 102-94 win over the Spurs.

In this article, we dig into Reid's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 17.8 17.4 PR -- 17 16.7



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Reid has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Reid's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Naz Reid vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 22 12 6 0 1 0 1

