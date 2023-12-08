Kyle Anderson's Minnesota Timberwolves face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Anderson, in his previous game (December 6 win against the Spurs), produced seven points and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Anderson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 7.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.7 PRA -- 14.9 14.1 PR -- 11 10.4



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

Anderson's Timberwolves average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.4 per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 23 6 6 3 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.