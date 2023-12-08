Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Grand Forks Red River High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Park River High School at Northwood High School