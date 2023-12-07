Player prop betting options for J.T. Miller, Mats Zuccarello and others are available in the Vancouver Canucks-Minnesota Wild matchup at Rogers Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and collected 21 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 27 total points (1.2 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with eight goals and 15 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (12 goals and seven assists).

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 28 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 26 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (39 total points), having amassed 14 goals and 25 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.