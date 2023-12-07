How to Watch the Wild vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) host the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) -- who've won four straight -- on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ as the Canucks take on the Wild.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Canucks Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 80 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|23
|6
|21
|27
|16
|10
|30.8%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|23
|8
|15
|23
|28
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|23
|12
|7
|19
|7
|8
|50%
|Marco Rossi
|23
|8
|7
|15
|5
|9
|40.6%
|Matthew Boldy
|16
|5
|8
|13
|13
|16
|28.6%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 70 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring squad in the league with 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per contest).
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|26
|14
|25
|39
|13
|12
|54.1%
|Quinn Hughes
|26
|9
|27
|36
|20
|14
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|26
|10
|24
|34
|10
|14
|50.3%
|Brock Boeser
|26
|18
|12
|30
|11
|9
|14.3%
|Filip Hronek
|26
|2
|23
|25
|23
|6
|-
