The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Hawks score 8.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Panthers allow (71.8).
  • North Dakota has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.
  • Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Panthers average 63.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 64 the Fighting Hawks allow.
  • Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 64 points.
  • North Dakota has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
  • The Panthers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Fighting Hawks' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have given up.

North Dakota Leaders

  • Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

North Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 North Texas L 71-50 Reed Green Coliseum
11/28/2023 Minot State W 82-53 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/3/2023 Eastern Michigan W 64-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/15/2023 Mayville State - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/21/2023 Drake - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

