How to Watch the North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Hawks score 8.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Panthers allow (71.8).
- North Dakota has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.
- Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Panthers average 63.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 64 the Fighting Hawks allow.
- Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 64 points.
- North Dakota has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- The Panthers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents (38.8%).
- The Fighting Hawks' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have given up.
North Dakota Leaders
- Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
North Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-50
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Minot State
|W 82-53
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 64-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/15/2023
|Mayville State
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/21/2023
|Drake
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
