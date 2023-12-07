The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks score 8.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Panthers allow (71.8).

North Dakota has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Panthers average 63.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 64 the Fighting Hawks allow.

Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 64 points.

North Dakota has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

The Panthers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Fighting Hawks' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have given up.

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG%

8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG% Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

North Dakota Schedule