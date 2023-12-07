The North Dakota State Bison (5-4) take on the Portland Pilots (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Portland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Pilots allow to opponents.

North Dakota State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Bison are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots sit at 152nd.

The 76 points per game the Bison score are the same as the Pilots allow.

North Dakota State is 4-0 when scoring more than 78 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota State averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Bison played better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 73.9 in away games.

North Dakota State made 8 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 3.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.4 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

