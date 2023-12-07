How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison (5-4) take on the Portland Pilots (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Pilots allow to opponents.
- North Dakota State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bison are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots sit at 152nd.
- The 76 points per game the Bison score are the same as the Pilots allow.
- North Dakota State is 4-0 when scoring more than 78 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Dakota State averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Bison played better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 73.9 in away games.
- North Dakota State made 8 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 3.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.4 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 78-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|W 83-78
|Scheels Center
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/10/2023
|Oak Hills Christian
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
