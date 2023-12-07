Thursday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) facing off at Lantz Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off of a 64-56 victory over Eastern Michigan in their last outing on Sunday.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 66, North Dakota 64

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they took down the Eastern Michigan Eagles, who rank No. 318 in our computer rankings, 64-56.

North Dakota has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 318) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG%

8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG% Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 62.9 points per game, 238th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.0 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball.

