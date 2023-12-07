Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Matthew Boldy to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Boldy has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Boldy averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
