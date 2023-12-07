Marco Rossi will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Looking to wager on Rossi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Marco Rossi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is +6.

In seven of 23 games this season, Rossi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Rossi has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rossi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 23 games played.

Rossi's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are allowing 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +31 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 1 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

