Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Brodin has zero points on the power play.
- Brodin averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.2%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
