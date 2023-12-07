Can we count on Jacob Middleton lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Middleton has zero points on the power play.

Middleton's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

