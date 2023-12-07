In Week 14 action at Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be up against the New England Patriots defense and Kyle Dugger. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Pittsburgh receivers versus the Patriots' pass defense.

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 94.3 7.9 28 89 7.03

George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 748 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 44 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for 2,155 yards, or 179.6 per game -- that's the fourth-lowest total in the league.

The Steelers are only 28th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 16 points per game.

Pittsburgh is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 72 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is 15th in the NFL with 2,662 passing yards allowed (221.8 per game) and 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

This year, the Patriots are 15th in the NFL in points allowed (21.2 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (310.5 per game).

New England has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

George Pickens Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 78 35 Def. Targets Receptions 44 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 748 72 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.3 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 191 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

