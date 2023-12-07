The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) host the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4), who have won four in a row, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

The Wild have put up a 4-4-2 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 30 total goals (nine power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 23.7%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey contest.

Wild vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Canucks 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Canucks (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 9-10-4.

This season the Wild scored just one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

Minnesota has three points (1-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Wild have scored more than two goals 15 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (8-5-2).

This season, Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-5-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 7-4-2 (16 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Wild finished 2-6-2 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 1st 3.88 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 6th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 27th 29 Shots 31.1 14th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 4th 27.37% Power Play % 18.82% 20th 25th 74.39% Penalty Kill % 71.08% 32nd

Wild vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

