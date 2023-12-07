Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Burleigh County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bismarck Century High School at Campbell County High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6

12:00 AM MT on December 6 Location: Gillette, WY

Gillette, WY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bismarck Century High School at Torrington High School