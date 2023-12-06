Player prop betting options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Target Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (nine) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -164) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Anthony Edwards on Wednesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -132)

The 14.5-point prop total for Rudy Gobert on Wednesday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.3.

His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 15.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 1.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (16.6).

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Johnson has connected on 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

