The San Antonio Spurs (3-14), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.4 points, 11.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in league).

Mike Conley averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Naz Reid puts up 12.4 points, 4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are receiving 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Spurs 112.9 Points Avg. 110.5 106.2 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 48.4% Field Goal % 45.5% 37.1% Three Point % 34%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.