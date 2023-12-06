How to Watch the Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Oilers attempt to hold off the Hurricanes on TNT and Max.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Hurricanes Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|Oilers
|6-3 CAR
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have conceded 79 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
- The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 42 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|20
|8
|21
|29
|23
|22
|48.7%
|Leon Draisaitl
|22
|10
|19
|29
|31
|28
|56.1%
|Zach Hyman
|21
|12
|12
|24
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|22
|5
|17
|22
|21
|12
|-
|Evander Kane
|22
|11
|8
|19
|10
|8
|38.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 77 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's seventh-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|21
|8
|14
|22
|15
|10
|53.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|24
|9
|10
|19
|7
|13
|48.1%
|Martin Necas
|24
|7
|11
|18
|12
|7
|36.8%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|24
|11
|7
|18
|9
|10
|48.5%
|Michael Bunting
|23
|5
|10
|15
|15
|7
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.