In a Wednesday NBA slate that features 11 compelling contests, the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets is a game to watch.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic

The Magic look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 11-9

11-9 ORL Record: 14-6

14-6 CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

110.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth) ORL Stats: 114.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.0 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -190

-190 ORL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 222.5 points

The Washington Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers take to the home court of the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-PH

MNMT and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 3-16

3-16 PHI Record: 12-7

12-7 WAS Stats: 116.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 125.1 Opp. PPG (29th)

116.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 125.1 Opp. PPG (29th) PHI Stats: 120.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.6 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -9.5

PHI -9.5 PHI Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 238.5 points

The Detroit Pistons host the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-18

2-18 MEM Record: 5-14

5-14 DET Stats: 109.2 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)

109.2 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd) MEM Stats: 105.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 MEM Odds to Win: -115

-115 Total: 218.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 15-4

15-4 SA Record: 3-16

3-16 MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (first)

112.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (first) SA Stats: 111.5 PPG (22nd in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -12.5

MIN -12.5 MIN Odds to Win: -750

-750 SA Odds to Win: +525

+525 Total: 226.5 points

The Toronto Raptors take on the Miami Heat

The Heat hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSSUN

TSN and BSSUN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 9-11

9-11 MIA Record: 11-9

11-9 TOR Stats: 111.2 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

111.2 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th) MIA Stats: 113.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Scottie Barnes (19.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG) MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (22.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -3.5

TOR -3.5 TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 218.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 9-10

9-10 BKN Record: 10-9

10-9 ATL Stats: 123.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th)

123.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th) BKN Stats: 116.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.7 APG)

Trae Young (27.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.7 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -4.5

ATL -4.5 ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 BKN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 241.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 7-14

7-14 CHA Record: 6-12

6-12 CHI Stats: 107.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (16th)

107.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (16th) CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (15.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG) CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -4.5

CHI -4.5 CHI Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 220.5 points

The Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Space City Home Network and BSOK

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 8-9

8-9 OKC Record: 13-6

13-6 HOU Stats: 110.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.2 Opp. PPG (second)

110.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.2 Opp. PPG (second) OKC Stats: 119.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.5 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -2.5

OKC -2.5 OKC Odds to Win: -130

-130 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 226.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 11-8

11-8 UTA Record: 7-13

7-13 DAL Stats: 118.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (22nd) UTA Stats: 112.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)

Luka Doncic (31.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.4 APG) UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -8.5

DAL -8.5 DAL Odds to Win: -350

-350 UTA Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 227.5 points

The Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 9-11

9-11 POR Record: 6-13

6-13 GS Stats: 114.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

114.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (20th) POR Stats: 105.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (17.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -12.5

GS -12.5 GS Odds to Win: -800

-800 POR Odds to Win: +550

+550 Total: 225.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets go on the road to face the Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 9-10

9-10 DEN Record: 14-7

14-7 LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

112.9 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) DEN Stats: 114.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -1.5

LAC -1.5 LAC Odds to Win: -115

-115 DEN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 224.5 points

