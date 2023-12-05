The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UConn vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

UConn has played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Huskies, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

North Carolina has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have played as an underdog of +195 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 1 12.5% 85.8 172.1 61.6 133.6 144.3 North Carolina 5 71.4% 86.3 172.1 72 133.6 150.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UConn vs North Carolina Insights & Trends

The 85.8 points per game the Huskies score are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels allow (72).

UConn has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 72 points.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UConn vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 4-4-0 4-3 4-4-0 North Carolina 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

UConn vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.