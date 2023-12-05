Will Marcus Foligno find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:15 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:25 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 15:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

