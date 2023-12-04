North Dakota State vs. San Jose State December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (4-2) meet the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Scheels Center. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 14.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|150th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|75.0
|195th
|239th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|52nd
|135th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|33.0
|209th
|119th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|230th
|127th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|55th
|249th
|12.0
|Assists
|14.5
|125th
|55th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|185th
