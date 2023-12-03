The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) are favored by 6.5 points against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Riverside -6.5 137.5

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 137.5 points.

The average over/under for North Dakota's matchups this season is 146.8, 9.3 more points than this game's point total.

North Dakota are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

With their .400 ATS win percentages this year, both UC Riverside (2-3-0 ATS) and North Dakota (2-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Riverside 1 20% 70.3 145.7 71.3 142.7 134.5 North Dakota 4 80% 75.4 145.7 71.4 142.7 150.5

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks score just 4.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (71.3).

North Dakota is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 71.3 points.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Riverside 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 North Dakota 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Riverside North Dakota 9-4 Home Record 8-8 9-7 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

