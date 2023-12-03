North Dakota vs. UC Riverside December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|160th
|72.4
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|149th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
