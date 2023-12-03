The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Information

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 160th 72.4 Points Scored 72.1 166th 149th 69.2 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.2 25th 169th 13.1 Assists 11.9 274th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.0 99th

