Sunday's game between the UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with UC Riverside securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 73, North Dakota 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Riverside (-5.9)

UC Riverside (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Both UC Riverside and North Dakota are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Highlanders have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fightin' Hawks have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks put up 75.4 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +32 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

North Dakota is 109th in the country at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 31.4 its opponents average.

North Dakota makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 26.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.1%.

North Dakota wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.9 (107th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.