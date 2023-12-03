The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) take on the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Riverside vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Riverside Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM UC Riverside (-6.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Riverside (-6.5) 137.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

North Dakota has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Fightin' Hawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

UC Riverside has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Highlanders' five games have gone over the point total.

