The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 37th.

The Fightin' Hawks score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Highlanders give up.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, North Dakota is 5-0.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Dakota averaged 73.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.

The Fightin' Hawks gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (78.3) last season.

North Dakota drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule