Sunday's game at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5) matching up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for North Dakota, who are favored by our model.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off of an 82-53 win against Minot State in their last game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 69, Eastern Michigan 62

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

This year, the Fighting Hawks are winless versus D1 teams.

North Dakota has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Fighting Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Kiera Pemberton: 7.9 PTS, 56.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 56.8 FG% Rakiyah Beal: 5.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Nakiyah Hurst: 13.3 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks' -17 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.7 points per game (239th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (206th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.