The Minnesota Wild, Jonas Brodin included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Brodin against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Jonas Brodin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Brodin Season Stats Insights

Brodin's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:27 per game on the ice, is +7.

In one of 21 games this season, Brodin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Brodin has a point in nine games this season through 21 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Brodin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 21 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Brodin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Brodin has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Brodin Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 4 9 Points 0 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

