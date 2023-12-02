Timberwolves vs. Hornets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8). The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards provides 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are getting 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.
- The Timberwolves are getting 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Anderson this year.
- The Timberwolves are getting 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 25.0% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field and 21.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Timberwolves
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|122.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.6
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|31.3%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
