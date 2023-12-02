The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8). The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards provides 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

The Timberwolves are receiving 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

The Timberwolves are getting 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Anderson this year.

The Timberwolves are getting 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 25.0% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field and 21.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Timberwolves 113.5 Points Avg. 112.2 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.6 47.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 31.3% Three Point % 35.8%

