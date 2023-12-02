The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Hornets 108

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-10.9)

Timberwolves (-10.9) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.7

The Timberwolves have a 10-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-10-0 mark from the Hornets.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (nine out of 18), less often than Charlotte's games have (11 out of 17).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 5-9, while the Timberwolves are 11-2 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are averaging 112.3 points per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, ceding just 105.3 points per game (best).

Minnesota is grabbing 45.2 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Timberwolves are dishing out 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

This season, the Timberwolves are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

