The North Dakota State Bison (9-3) visit the Montana State Bobcats (8-3) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Montana State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 20.6 points allowed per game) this season. Things have been going well for North Dakota State on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 38.6 points per game (third-best) and allowing only 18.1 points per game (13th-best).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

North Dakota State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

North Dakota State Montana State 451.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.7 (3rd) 286.9 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.5 (46th) 241.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.6 (2nd) 210.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (92nd) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,249 yards (187.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 75.1% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 630 yards (52.5 ypg) on 107 carries with 11 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 496 yards across 95 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Eli Green leads his squad with 610 receiving yards on 32 catches with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has racked up 600 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 363 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott has 864 pass yards for Montana State, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 539 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Julius Davis has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 718 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Sean Chambers has carried the ball 79 times for 638 yards (58.0 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Ty McCullouch has hauled in 21 receptions for 381 yards (34.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has caught 24 passes for 316 yards (28.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Treyton Pickering has hauled in 15 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Montana State or North Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.