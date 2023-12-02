Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition on the docket, including those involving North Dakota schools. Among those contests is the North Dakota State Bison squaring off against the Montana State Bobcats in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
