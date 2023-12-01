The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Titan Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Fullerton -4.5 140.5

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

North Dakota's average game total this season has been 150.9, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Dakota are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

North Dakota has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fightin' Hawks have played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Dakota has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Fullerton 3 60% 65.8 144.2 73.8 146.2 141.5 North Dakota 3 75% 78.4 144.2 72.4 146.2 154.3

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks put up an average of 78.4 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 73.8 the Titans allow.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Fullerton 2-3-0 0-0 3-1-0 North Dakota 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Fullerton North Dakota 11-2 Home Record 8-8 7-8 Away Record 4-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

