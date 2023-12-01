Friday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (2-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3) at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Dakota State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

Their last time out, the Bison lost 73-58 to Toledo on Saturday.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 71, Eastern Michigan 56

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

When the Bison took down the Northern Colorado Bears, who are ranked No. 269 in our computer rankings, on November 20 by a score of 67-60, it was their best win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bison are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Dakota State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 33.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 33.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Heaven Hamling: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Abbie Draper: 10.8 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.8 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Abby Krzewinski: 7.5 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

7.5 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Avery Koenen: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison average 67.7 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential overall.

