Friday's game features the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) squaring off at Titan Gym in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for North Dakota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 74, CSU Fullerton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota (-0.5)

North Dakota (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

CSU Fullerton has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while North Dakota's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. A total of three out of the Titans' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Fightin' Hawks' games have gone over.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks put up 78.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (208th in college basketball). They have a +42 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

North Dakota records 36.0 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

North Dakota connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

North Dakota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Hawks commit 11.3 per game (135th in college basketball) and force 12.0 (196th in college basketball).

