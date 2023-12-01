The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) hope to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Titan Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the CSU Fullerton vs. North Dakota matchup.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Fullerton Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM CSU Fullerton (-5.5) 137.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Fullerton (-4.5) 137.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

North Dakota has won two games against the spread this season.

The Fightin' Hawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

CSU Fullerton has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Titans' five games have hit the over.

