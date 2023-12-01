The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-1) aim to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Titan Gym. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Titans have averaged.

This season, North Dakota has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 225th.

The Fightin' Hawks' 78.4 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 73.8 the Titans give up to opponents.

North Dakota is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Dakota scored 3.9 more points per game at home (73.4) than on the road (69.5).

At home, the Fightin' Hawks gave up 68.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.3.

North Dakota made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.0%).

