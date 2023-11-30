When the Minnesota Wild play the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Zach Bogosian find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

