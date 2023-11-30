Thursday's NHL games include the Nashville Predators (11-10) hosting the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The Wild are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Predators (-125) ahead of the outing, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Wild vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Trends

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

The Predators have been victorious in three of their six games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

The Wild have been an underdog eight times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.

Nashville is 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer five times this season, and lost each of those games.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-4-2 6.2 3.80 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.80 3.10 6 15.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 5-5 3-6-1 6.4 2.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.40 3.20 6 16.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

