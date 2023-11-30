Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 30
The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-10) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Wild Season Insights
- With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- Minnesota has given up 76 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 26th in the NHL.
- Their -17 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +4.
Wild vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-125)
|Wild (+105)
|6
