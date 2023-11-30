Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - November 30
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) square off against the Utah Jazz (6-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves and John Collins of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Thunder 106-103. With 21 points, Anthony Edwards was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|21
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Rudy Gobert
|17
|16
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Troy Brown Jr.
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Towns' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.4 points, 11.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.6% from the floor.
- Mike Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.
- Naz Reid is putting up 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
Watch Edwards, Collins and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|23.8
|9.5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.8
|2.1
|Anthony Edwards
|25.1
|5.7
|4.8
|1.4
|0.6
|2.4
|Rudy Gobert
|12.2
|10.1
|1.3
|0.6
|2.4
|0.0
|Mike Conley
|10.0
|2.5
|7.1
|0.9
|0.1
|2.2
|Kyle Anderson
|7.0
|3.9
|3.3
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.