Mike Conley's Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 106-103 win over the Thunder (his previous game) Conley produced nine points and eight assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.3 10.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.1 PRA -- 19 19.6 PR -- 13.1 12.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.2



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 119.7 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 28.1 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 13.4 makes per contest, 22nd in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 28 7 3 6 1 0 1

