Will Jonas Brodin score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Brodin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:22 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:12 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:46 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:34 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

