The Minnesota Wild, including Joel Eriksson Ek, are in action Thursday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Eriksson Ek against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In six of 20 games this season, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eriksson Ek hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 18 Points 1 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

